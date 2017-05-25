Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 8

Tamara Rochelle Beaty, 41, of Crossville, was charged with DUI.

David Nathan Conaway, 36, of Alexandrian was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and drug paraphernalia.

James Adam Daley, 27, of Lebanon was charged with evading arrest for a felony, simple possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a revoked, suspended, or cancelled driver’s license, and possession of a legend drug.

Kimberly Brooke Denson, 21, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault, and violation conditional release.

Candida Faye Driver-Davidson, 44, of Smithville was charged with violation of probation.

Samantha Dawn Follmer, 33, of Lebanon was charged with driving under a revoked, suspended, or cancelled driver’s license and leaving the scene with property damage.

Billy Chad Langford, 34, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Cherrish Leigh Lewis, 29, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Lopez, 49, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness.

Jamie Nichole Mofield, 31, of Lebanon was held for court.

Christopher Daniel Rush, 27, of Sparta was charged with violation of probation.

Randall Johnson Skelton, 61, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Jimmy Arthur Stafford, 46, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Charles Morgan Tomlinson, 25, of Dixon Springs was charged with failure to pay child support.

Christopher David Waller, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to pay child support.

James Ronnie Woodard, 52, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Christopher Todd Wright, 25, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of drug possession and failure to appear.

March 9

Sophia Ann Ambrose, 49, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violating conditional release.

Tera Jane Baker, 31, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

William Alexander Beasley, 33, of Lafayette was charged with criminal content, assault, vandalism worth less than $500, aggravated burglary and three counts of theft of property worth $1000-$10000, less than $500 and less than $500.

Tracy Micheal Blaylock, 26, of Sparta was charged with failure to appear.

Darryl Alan Edwards, 52, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violating conditional release.

Alida B Koontz, 29, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Jason Paul Lohmeier, 37, of Hermitage was charged with DUI and Violation of the Implied Consent Law.

Shannon Kacey Luefling, 44, of Elkhart was charged with DUI, driving under a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of the Implied Consent Law.

Malcolm Hugh Manier, 34, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Zebulun Michael McBride, 25, of Watertown was charged with public drunkenness.

Stephanie Lynn McPeak, 37, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Alexander Robert Meadows, 22, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

William Allen Peavey, 24, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Lamar Robinson, 21, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Jared Randall Sims, 38, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Nicholas David Small, 37, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Don William Smith, 35, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Crystal Spring Williams, 26, of Phoenix, AZ was charged with theft of property.

James Edward York, 51, of Lebanon was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and public drunkenness.

March 10

Priscila Addoney Aguilar-Gonzalez, 19, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

James Paul Beaver, 19, of Carthage was charged with violation of probation.

Melissa Lynn Boner, 48, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Breanna Lynn Brown, 22, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Meredith Ann Brown, 37, of Nashville was charged with DUI, leaving the scene with property damage, and failure to appear.

Darren Oneil Clemmons, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Charles Hippolyte, 31, of Antioch was named a fugitive from justice.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 55, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Antonio Jermaine Kirkendoll, 31, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Chad Lankford, 36, of Carthage was held for court.

Jackson Hardy Moss, 29, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

John Calvin Murray, 52, of Nashville was held for court.

Anntennette Nelson, 45, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Melissa Yants Parrish, 44, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Christina Lynn Pellerin, 35, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of methamphetamine and drug possession.

Ashley Dawn Searcey, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Teresa Kay Skates, 51, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Treiva Jean Taylor, 56, of Hermitage was serving weekend time.

Rodderick Luvenge Walker, 44, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Eric Dewayne Ware, 37, of Chattanooga was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Allen West, 30, of Lebanon wash charged with drug possession.

Clifton Ray Wombles, 22, of Lascassas was serving weekend time.

Jesse Lee Wooten, 31, of Lebanon was charged with parole violation.

March 11

Thomas Lee Baugus, 44, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and driving under a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lisa Nicole Brooks-Hutcherson, 41, of Goodlettsville was charged with drug possession.

Jeffrey Jonathan Clifton, 23, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Lauren Grace Coole, 27, of Dickson was charged with theft of property.

Larry Darnell Eddings, 52, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended, or cancelled driver’s license, drug possession, three counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristen Nicole Gilbert, 25, of Charlotte was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended of cancelled driver’s license and theft of property.

Matthew Dwight Harper, 18, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of drug possession.

Rhonda Lynn Hoida, 53, of Old Hickory was charged with DUI.

John Charles Jeloa, 39, of Dickson was charged with theft of property.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 55, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Juan Eric Pleasant, 49, of Houston, TX was charged with driving without a license.

Ben Franklin Posey, 39, of Franklin was charged with failure to appear.

James Elvis Thompson, 27, of Gallatin was charged with failure to appear.

Lloyd Jeffrey Toomey, 45, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Craig Anthony Vallier, 47, of Houston, TX was charged with driving without a license.

Shauntai Layuna Winfree, 35, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

– Staff Reports