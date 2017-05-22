Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 1

Joshua Gerardeau Bullock, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Russel Shannon Campbell, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Reese Boyd Fudge, 19, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of schedule I.

Derrick Wade Goolsby, 30, of Watertown, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Crystal Gail Grisham, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release domestic.

Demelza Francis Grisham, 30, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Audrey Marie Jones, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Edward Allen Kuiper, 33, of Watertown, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Bryan Thomas Patterson, 39, of LaVergne, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Jerome Antwaine Perkins, 41, of Nashville, was held for court.

Datha Kimberly Robertson, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Billy James Spivey, 28, of Gainesboro, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Brittany Leigh Way, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

March 2

Joshual Allen Anders, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jonathan Chase Angell, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal simulation and theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000.

Matthew Lewis Barnes, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and theft of property worth less than $500.

Jerry Franklin Blurton, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Ricky Stephen Cotton, 64, of Nashville, was held for court.

Sean Stanley Creeden, 48, of Chattanooga, was charged with forgery or passing a forged instrument.

Pegga Lea Fisk, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Michael Edwin Hemmer, 30, of Springfield, was charged with burglary or burglary of motor vehicle, theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000 and failure to appear.

James Christophe Kittrell, 41, was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roderick Vantez Majors, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.