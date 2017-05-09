Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 14

Justin Ray Abney, 25, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Marvin Andre Bryant, 20, of Goodlettsville, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault and criminal attempt.

Justin Michael Cahill, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Esau Isaac Diodonet, 19, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Sean Martin Huffman, 20, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Od Keomuangtai, 41, of Antioch, was charged with non-violent child neglect and public drunkenness.

Riley Jason Lashlee, 26, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Justin Jerome Mabery, 35, of Nashville, was charged with criminal impersonation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Wayne Edward Myers, 47, of Manchester, was charged with motor vehicle habitual offender.

Eva Caroline Parliament, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Lakendra Rena Rippy, 26, of Portland, was charged with contempt of court.

Farzan Samsum, 26, of Antioch, was charged with non-violent child neglect and DUI.

Keith Gus Tarpley, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with cruelty to animals.

William Scott Vick, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with harassment.

Feb. 15

Freddia Denise Baker, 55, of Sparta, was charged with DUI.

Timothy Eugene Bush, 31, of Smyrna, was charged with violation of probation.

April Nicole Foster, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Albert Ellis Gardner, 39, of Old Hickory, was charged with reckless driving, felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Monica Renee Harp, 29, of Adolphus, Ky., was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Howard Adam Keigwin, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan Jermaine Marthell, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release domestic.

Michael Harvey Martin, 45, of Smyrna, was charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness.

Theresa Marie Mitchell, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear, bond jumping, criminal impersonation and violation of probation.

Preston Quentin Montgomery, 26, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.