Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 10

Shawn Mitchell Dozier, 30, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Lyle Joseph Griffith, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Chasity Ann Johnson, 26, of Portland, was charged with criminal trespassing and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Eva Caroline Parliament, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and served weekend time.

Brian Oakley Patterson, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent and DUI.

Cassie Marrie Simpkins, 36, of Manchester, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Antonio Terrell Smith, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and simple possession of drugs.

Jeremy Scott Smith, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Krystal Nigel Tall, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Acie Shane Trail, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, criminal violation of probation and DUI.

Antoine Markel Williams, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Ronnie Eugene Wilmouth, 20, of Portland, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Donovan Wayne Woodard, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kevin Michael Ziegel, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with violation of probation.

Feb. 11

John Larry Baird, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and public drunkenness.

David Juay Chamjok, 21, of Hendersonville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Samuel Edward Fox, 37, of Brush Creek, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Brian Odell Garrett, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of domestic assault and violation of conditional release domestic.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Victor Marcel Kelly, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Alaine Taylor Kinnard, 22, of Murfreesboro, served weekend time.