Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Jan. 29

Christopher Scott Ownby, 46, of Antioch, was charged with DUI.

Thomas Allen Seay, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Deangelo Lamar Weir, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of theft of property, two counts of theft of property, criminal violation of probation and driving with revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Jan. 30

Charles Jerome Bates, 38, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Rhonda Jean Claiborne, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Chad Alan Crawford, 42, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Darryl Alan Edwards, 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Erica Lacole Evans, 29, of Carthage, was held for court.

Terry Eugene Ferguson, 30, of Nashville, was held for court.

Timothy Daniel Ford, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Daniel Dwayne Hackett, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, five counts of simple drugs possession and possession of a legend drug.

Anthony Quesada Heredia, 46, of Knoxville, was charged with passing a forged instrument.

Jonathan Watson Irwin, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication.

Gary Love Love, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Kristy Ann McPeak, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Michael Leonard Pilewicz, 65, of Nashville, was charged with failure to register as a sexual offender.

Randy Ken Pruitte, 47, of Watertown, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Derrick Devonte Rhodes, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, vandalism, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

Sada Nichole Rider, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Michael Allen Schuff, 34 of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Andrew James Skaalerud, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, three counts of simple drugs possession, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture and process intended to result in manufacture of methamphetamine.

Jose Neptaly Urbina, 33, of Antioch, was charged with public intoxication, violation of open container laws and driving without a license.

Jose Rafael Urbina, 24, of Antioch, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container laws.

Jan. 31

Tammy Karen Arceneaux, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of contribution to a delinquent.

Beverly Rosita Bass, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication.

Georgie Ray Carver, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication.

James Nicholas Goad, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Tyler Reed Gross, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, evading arrest misdemeanor, fraudulent use of credit/debit, possession of burglary tools, failure to appear and criminal trespass.

Darrius Monte Jennings, 29, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of property and two counts of passing a forged instrument.

Russell Eugene Neely, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication.

Benedict Ostine, 21, of Madison, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear/bond jumping.

Christopher James Pewitt, 22, of Castalian Springs, was charged with DUI.

Kimberly Irene Vance, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear/bond jumping and criminal violation of probation.

February 1

Walter Ned Baker, 47, of Hermitage, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Amber Lee Bell, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Mario Larone Bell, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Kristina Marie Bishop, 40, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of failure to appear/bond jumping, failure to appear and simple drugs possession.

Rebecca Lynnette Cunningham, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Skip Robert Hall, 46, of Twin Lakes, was charged with public intoxication.

William Ray Ledbetter, 32, of Allons, was held for court.

Gary Lee Love, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan Richard Lyda, 35, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Demarcus Glenn Mitchell, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jason Edwin Peck, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Patrick Chance Pullen, 20, of Lafayette, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Stefan Taylor Reed, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Spencer Atticus Rhodes, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

