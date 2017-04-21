Sheriffs reports and most wanted

Jan. 27

Christian Dallas Johnson, 24, of Nashville, served weekend time.

Krista Nicole Kuhn, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Decorey McDougle, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear/bond jumping.

Gayla Vashon Mitchell, 34, of Antioch, served weekend time.

Jeremy Robert Rickaway, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with hindering a secured creditor, evading arrest misdemeanor, two counts of motor vehicle burglary and two counts of criminal violation of probation.

Tena Clower Sherman, 59, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Cynthia Valentin Stolaas, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear/bond jumping.

Robert Douglas Tedrow, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license, evading arrest misdemeanor, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and simple drugs possession.

Geneva Ann Tinker, 38, of Cookeville, was charged with motor vehicle burglary, two counts of violation of probation and theft of property.

Rodderick Luvenge Walker, 44, of Madison, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise.

Jan. 28

Jimmy Lee Allen, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Charles Blake Cantrell, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael William Defuria, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public intoxication.

Charles Earl Denton, Lebanon, was charged with rape and aggravated assault.

John Kelly Gross, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless driving, evading arrest misdemeanor and driving with revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Ryan Nicolas Ramsey, 35, of La Vergne, was charged with DUI, simple drugs possession, violation of implied consent and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

January 29

Wallace Anthony Blakeman, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Benjamin Curtis Briggs, 19, of Columbia, was charged with vandalism.

Devon Isaiah Kyzer, 20, of Hermitage, was charged with altering a temporary tag, DUI, driving without a license and violation of implied consent.