Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Jan. 25

Aaron Gregory Albright, 47, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear/bond jumping, evading arrest misdemeanor, two counts of driving with a revoked, suspended and cancelled drivers license, reckless endangerment, failure to appear and two counts of criminal violation of probation.

Christopher Keith Allen, 34, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Karol Michelle Bates, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Clinton Tyler Bumbalough, 21, of Antioch, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antjuan Migel Butler, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender.

Dyln Ray Clark, 28, of Carthage, was charged with DUI.

Kellie Darlene Delong, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Amber Dawn Finley, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to pay child support.

Reginald Garner, 51, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Kevin Andra Jennings, 47, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Reginald Keshawn Logue, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.

Brandy Elaine Polster, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Jack Roberts, 52, of Crossville, was charged with indecent exposure, theft of property, passing a forged instrument and criminal impersonation.

Daniel Lee Sowinski, 45, of Crossville, was held for court.

Jessica Jeanette Spencer, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

John Wayne Tramel, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tony Nicklos Vantrease, 55, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

David Skylar White, 26, of Portland, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license, resisting arrest and failure to appear/bond jumping.

Rebecca Lynn Wright, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, failure to appear/bond jumping, violation of probation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Jan. 26

Paul John Aniel, 50, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.