Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Jan. 22

Joshua Michael Martinez, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication.

James Darrell White, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with interference with emergency calls and vandalism.

Rachel Cheyenne Wright, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Jan. 23

Kathryn Sue Antle, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Megan Leann Campbell, 24, of Crossville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Amanda Danielle Craddock, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Chad Alan Crawford, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property misdemeanor and failure to appear/bond jumping.

Seydina Ousmane Diallo, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Russell Ray Dill, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, failure to appear/bond jumping, violation of probation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license and habitual motor vehicle offence.

Jeff Scott Donaldson, 43, of Old Hickory, was charged with identity theft, two counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit and theft of property.

Rahsaan Jabbar Dye, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Terry Alex Finley, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with process intended to result in manufacture of methamphetamine.

Charles Brandon Henderson, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Taylor Morgan Henson, 22, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to appear.

Larry Robert Holloway, 46, of Hendersonville, was charged with theft of property.

Joseph Adam Hulsey, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Logan James Hyatt, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Jimmy Wayne Kelley, 38, of Dickson, was charged with possession of tools to interfere with anti-theft device and theft of merchandise.

Emily Kathleen Lunsford, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Terry Brandon Maynard, 36, of Smithville, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal impersonation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license and failure to appear.

Clayton Matthew Phifer, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.