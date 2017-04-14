Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Jan. 20

Christopher Kyle Speigel, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property misdemeanor.

Brandell St. Romain Squires, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jorvis Libison Taylor, 30, of Nashville, was charged with public drunk, disorderly conduct and assault.

Pamela Michelle Wooten, 35, of Madison, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jan. 21

Dana Michelle Bowes, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Wayne Burns, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Shane Leftrick, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple possession and public intoxication.

Laura Ann Nelms, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication and violation of probation.

Aleisha Starlett Netherton, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation.

Robert Eldon Payne, 67, of Gallatin, was charged with evading arrest misdemeanor.

Mark Allen Waite, 30, of Bowling Green, was charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and aggravated kidnapping.

Jan. 22

Lee Christopher Braswell, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Noe Camacho, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, being a fugitive from justice and criminal violation of probation.

Derek Lee Chaffin, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with five counts of motor vehicle burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of theft of property, public intoxication and two counts of violation of probation.

Darren O’Neil Clemmons, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with disorderly conduct.

James Michael Fisher, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with misdemeanor false report to an officer.

Jermecia Shaleau Jackson, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Canaan Meleah Lindsay, 22, of Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear, reckless endangerment and DUI.

Michael Joe Malcolm, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and aggravated assault.

James Tyler Manning, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with five counts of motor vehicle burglary, four counts of theft of property, vandalism and public intoxication.