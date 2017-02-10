Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Nov. 23

Weston Ray Priddy, 26, of Franklin, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, failure to appear/bond jumping and failure to appear.

Hanna Ashton Reese, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Steven Xavier Robinson, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Lisa Ann Tacker, 56, of Memphis, was charged with DUI, driving with revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license and violation of implied consent law.

Aubree Elizabeth Warren, 19, of Knoxville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drugs possession.

Emaline Susan Williams, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Lunyea Shilon Willis, 36, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear.

Nov. 24

Billy Ray Bly, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Andrew James Bowers, 51, of Hermitage, was charged with aggravated assault.

Christy Spaino Brown, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and parole violation.

Felicia Diaz, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ashley Marie Golladay, 31, of Lavergne, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear/bond jumping.

David Michael Jones, 36, of Joelton, was charged with violation of probation.

Corwinn Thurman, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Nov. 25

Carrie Sue Fanning, 25, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Ann Hungerfor-Perrautsasha, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal responsibility for conduct of another, contribution to a delinquent, violation of drinking laws and underage consumption.

Christian Dallas Johnson, 23, of Nashville, served weekend time.

Tonya Lee King, 57, of Murfreesboro, DUI, and possession of a weapon while under the influence and simple drugs possession.

Ian Dave Lavalley, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Irvin Wayne Layhew, 37, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Cody Linton, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.