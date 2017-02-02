Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Nov. 14

Nikolaos Antonios Tantaris, 33, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Alex Blake Taylor, 24, of Watertown, was charged with theft of property.

Micheala Lee Taylor-Coomer, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Casey Elizabeth Thompson, 23, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Jacob Paul Tondreau, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jesse Ricky Ray Warren, 33, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Austin Robert York, 22, of Carthage, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Nov. 15

Destiny Page Baskerville, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Brian Mandrell Beech, 37, of Franklin, was held for court.

John George Cardone, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Kenneth Todd Dickerson, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and domestic assault.

Olivia Grace Adams Farr, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Derrick Dwann Frazier, 20, of Nashville, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, failure to appear/bond jumping, reckless endangerment, evading arrest misdemeanor, driving without a license, reckless driving, two counts of vandalism, four counts of theft of property and criminal attempt.

Cynthia Ann Gannon, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication.

Brian Gray King, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Brandi Darlene Kirby, 26, of Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation.

Shawn Daniel Krank, 30, of Crossville, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Amanda Lynn Puckett, 20, of Milton, was charged with misdemeanor false report to and officer.

James Kenneth Ricketts, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, two counts of failure to pay child support and criminal violation of probation.

Wesley Heath Sammons, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Dereka Marie Smith, 29, of Watertown, was charged with DUI and violation of probation.

Robert Ray Spagnolo, 30, of Hermitage, was charged with possession of prohibited weapon, possession of schedule II drugs, altering of a temp tag and possession of drug paraphernalia.