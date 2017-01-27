Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Nov. 8

Valentin Cano Barrera, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Floyd Caldwell, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Caleb Britton Gammon, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Colby Lee Hightower, 30, of Old Hickory, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and evading arrest misdemeanor.

Austin Scott Holland, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Kristin Olivia Howell, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Duane Hutson, 60, of Portland, was charged with indecent exposure.

Walter Edward Jones, 43, of Cookeville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Joshua Daniel Ketchum, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Robbert Allen Lannom, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Tony Ray McCormick, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale, and possession of methamphetamine and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Shane Lee Roberts, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Paula Michelle Rush, 35, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to appear.

Danny Ray Smith, 32, of Gallatin, was held for court.

Eugene Shawn Stevenson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication.

Ryan Leigh Thompson, 39, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Kyle James True, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Nov. 9

Roman Andre Arnold, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Sasha Marie Arrington, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support and criminal violation of probation.

James Burford Bane, 80, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Mary Cathleen Bridgewater, 59, of Austin, was charged with public intoxication.

Kimberly Jo Denney, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and violation of implied consent.

Larry Neal Dickens, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

America Bianca Douglas, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic violence with conditional release.

Kimberly Nicole Glover, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, leaving the scene, failure to appear, DUI and failure to pay child support.