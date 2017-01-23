Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Nov. 1

Brian Anthony Morris, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license, reckless endangerment, two counts of vandalism, two counts of reckless endangerment, assault, DUI, leaving the scene and evading arrest misdemeanor.

Labradford Edward Neal, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with parole violation and domestic assault.

Jason Cain Pickering, 39, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Catherine Ann Pinal, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Christa Darlene Rippetoe, of Smithville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Lakendra Rena Rippy, 26, of Portland, was charged with criminal violation of probation and served weekend time.

Kaemon Damon Robinson, 20, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Stephanie Ritter Rutledge, 58, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Nov. 2

Taylor Joe Anderson, 22, of Antioch, was charged with criminal impersonation, violation of probation, two counts of driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation f probation.

Cynecia Deshon Austin, 38, of Old Hickory, was charged with domestic assault.

Matthew Bryne Beck, 40, of Glassgow, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Brandy Lee Bowden, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jason Noel Chandler, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated assault.

Floyd Corley, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jennifer Lois Crook, 27, of Watertown, was charged with three counts of sale of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of schedule VI.

Justin Michael Ford, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Jackie Joseph Foster, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Edgar Guterez Franco, 27, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear/bond jumping.

Demosthenes Dimitrios Galaktiadis, 27, of Gallatin, was charged with domestic violence with conditional release and violation of probation.

Nathan Joseph Gohs, 21, of Dowelltown, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear/bond jumping.