Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 22

Travis Michael Parr, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of order protection.

Kyle Micheal Yates, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Oct. 23

Mildred Jessica Fay Ballard, 37, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with public drunkenness.

William Michael Bryant, 49, of Madison, was charged with DUI.

Alexander Gabriel Cain, 19, of Marionn, N.C., was charged with fugitive from justice and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Angela Dell Compton, 37, of Maryville, N.C., was charged with theft of merchandise.

Phillip Cody Conner, 26, of Portland, was charged with failure to appear.

Roger Earl Dodd, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Leo Douglas Duncan, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of drugs.

Devin William Garner, 24, of Spruce Pine, N.C., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Robin Lynn Griffin, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Amy Marie Johns, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Robert Ryan Journeay, 28, of Murfreesboro, was charged with child support attachment.

Isaac Oneil Kilpatrick, 40, of Alexandria, was charged with failure to appear.

Darrell Allen Kirby, 51, of Cookeville, was charged with DUI and prohibited weapon.

Casey Lynn Moore, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of drugs.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Deedy Geahenwell Rhodes, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Neil Chito Rocha, 38, of Cookeville, was charged with DUI and violation of implied consent law.

Charles Alexander Smith, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Betty June Speck, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Oct. 24

Michelle Denise Caldwell, 31, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Sidney Jerome Cason, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Mason Lee Dobbs, 19, of Nashville, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, contributing to delinquency and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.