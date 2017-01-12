Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 20

Michael Anthony Jordan, 29, of Watertown, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Christopher David Kimsey, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and theft of property.

Maclin William Anthony, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Sarah Lynn Middleton, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Jeremy Neil Perry, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with leaving the scene, failure to give immediate notice on accident, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Evaristo Soto-Madrid, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Lee Victory, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

John Nathan Wilkerson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Oct. 21

Russell Joseph Almeida, 69, of Crossville, served weekend time.

Thomas Wade Barnes, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Eric Nathan Bowman, 44, of Gainsboro, was held for court.

Roy Lee Collins, 40, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Anya Meshia Curtis, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Derreck Lee Daniels, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of statutory rape.

Rickey Thomas Ethridge, 57, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Carrie Sue Fanning, 25, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Christian Dallas Johnson, 23, of Nashville, served weekend time.

Gerald Michael Johnson, 51, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Brian Alexander Larson, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Brian Keith Lynn, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Robert Steven Miller, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jon Richard Moore, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kennith Lee Moss, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Gregory Warren Mull, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

Candis Lynn Overstreet, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ivan Guillermo Torres-Martinez, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license.

Jacob Daniel Tousley, 40, of Carthage, was charged with DUI.

Kyle James True, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

John Wesley Wall, 53, of Dowelltown, was charged with DUI.

James Samuel Wendtland, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Oct. 22

Jessica Antionette Butler, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, bond jumping and violation of conditional release.

Lorandal Deon Claybrooks, 38, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, unlawful carry of a weapon, theft of property and simple possession of drugs.

Murray Daniel George, 20, of Old Hickory, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

April Deanne Guard, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Stephen Elliott Holbert, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $500 and $1,000, criminal violation of probation, three counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property and two counts of theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000.

Tonya Kay Keeney, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with two child support attachments.

Dia Michelle Landi, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Luman Leroy Lassiter, 41, of Old Hickory, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Amy Elizabeth Mason, 26, of Petersburg, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cortney Dishonne McClenon, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Mario Jequail McClenon, 18, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated burglary.

