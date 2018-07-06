Linda Alessi: Sicily: A dream comes true, part II

The house was full with women. We all would share in the household chores, although Piña was engaged to do the cleaning, ironing or whatever we needed to have done. Also, the caretaker, Nino, would be of service. Coming back to the United States would indeed be difficult.

The villa was a mountain retreat in a secluded area with a panoramic view. The aroma of blossoms, the majestic tall poplar trees, the pungent smell of herbs ready to be picked were a joy satisfying all our senses. The house was spacious and lovely. Each of us had our own bedroom. Throughout the house, antiques were tastefully displayed giving us the flavor of where we were. A lovely fireplace and array of tables that displayed maps and various travel books, highlighting the points of interest were left for our perusal. Sitting areas were carefully arranged for our comfort, including a 19-inch television set. A fully equipped kitchen, dishwasher and dryer completed all the domestic requirements.

Outside, under the grape arbor, chairs and a picnic table were placed for us to enjoy lunch under the September sun. The birds called to each other and other sounds of nature could be heard. The swimming pool was beautiful with Sicilian pottery lining the perimeter. The reflection of greenery softly moving across the water as the gentle wind swayed through the trees completed a scene that would have inspired and artist to capture. Our month-long stay would prove to be filled with adventure, pleasures of the palate and a serene place to be refreshed.

Shopping in this small town was an experience in itself. Gloria and I went to the butcher or machelleria shop or the fish market where our Sicilian dialect helped us get the better cut of meat, along with the recommendation of the principessa, our landlord. We would anticipate the courteous greeting, “Buon Giorno, Signora.” Mr. Cangemi, the butcher, would look up at us, his white apron speckled with spots of red from meat he had cut earlier. We watched him carve a slice of meat we ordered with the precision and skill of a surgeon but with the fitness of an artist.

We shopped alongside the locals, filling our baskets with epicurean delights. The fresh mozzarella, moist and succulent, provolone, ricotta salata or fresh goat cheese and all the delectable cold cuts, a variety of olives, the delicious crusty fresh bread and fresh vegetables were available and would be part of our meal planning for days to come.

Very early in the morning, the women in the town shopped for the daily meals, as is the custom in most European countries. The women would stop and greet each other. We watched children walking to school in neat uniforms, others on they way to work waiting for a local bus. Young men riding on motorbikes could be seen later in the day dashing through the town. Many of the retired men are frequently found at the local cafe drinking their black espresso coffee discussing politics, weather, women or whatever men discuss when the gather. They would return home for the noon meal only to come back to continue where they had left off. Later, they repeat the trip home for the evening meal.

Italians have a way of discussion that is somewhat unique. Their whole body is involved. Their eyes might be ablaze, their voices rise and fall, and their arms might flail about emphasizing what they want to express. I sometimes wonder if Italians would be able to speak without the expressive manner they manifest. Watching a conversation could be quite animated at times with rolling eyes and hand gestures.

Late in the evening, both men and women could be found enjoying a passagiata or a nightly stroll before bedtime. Life was easy, smooth and relaxed.

Next time, some of the adventures we experienced I recall still make me smile.

Linda Alessi contributes a weekly column to The Democrat on life’s later decades.