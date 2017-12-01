Senior center to unveil renovations

Renovations started on the facility in May to add about 30 percent more space to the facility.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said the last renovation to the facility took place about 10 years ago. The latest expansion project added about 3,400 square feet to the current 11,000-square-feet building.

The expansion included two large rooms, an expanded kitchen and new bathrooms for the center.

The Lebanon City Council awarded the project to Steed Brothers for $600,000, and the center was able to raise a portion of the costs through donations, grants and other resources.

The center received $46,694 from the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation last year for the first Give65 event, a 65-hour online giving event to help nonprofit organizations that serve seniors raise funds.

Pam Wright also donated $100,000 to the center last year in honor of her mother, Esther Alsup, a longtime center member.

The council also agreed to use $400,000 from the issuance, sale and payment of water-sewer capital outlay notes for the center’s expansion.

Activities at the center include exercise classes, educational programs, corn hole, shuffleboard, Bible study and more.