Mt. Juliet senior center moves past land donation

Center director Tanya Graham said the group’s fundraising efforts for a new facility continues, although the group did not raise enough money by June to secure a land donation to build a 18,777-square-foot facility.

The property was south of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, near the current facility.

“The board decided the land was not a viable option for us right now. We’re continuing to raise funds for a future facility. When we get closer, we’ll begin looking for land as a donation or some type of deal,” Graham said.

Graham said the center ended last year with about 650 members, which included a 27 percent first-time member rate, which meant more than 100 new members to the center. Graham said the center expects to see about a 20 percent first-time member rate this year.

“We’re definitely going to be space challenged soon,” said Graham, who said the center also uses space at Victory Baptist Church.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center serves as a community resource, as well as an activity center. The center provides helpful information on topics of interest to seniors such as Medicare information, AARP tax assistance, support groups, lunch and learns and more.

The center offers an assortment of programming that can help seniors to stay active in the community, but the camaraderie and solidarity are the most important aspects of the center’s role.

For more information, contact Graham at 615-758-9114.