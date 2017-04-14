The Pavilion’s hallways to reflect Wilson County’s heritage

They also knew it would be their residents’ new home, so they wanted the halls to have names, not just numbers like hall 200 to make it seem more like the streets where they had lived for most of their lives.

“We decided to hold a ‘Name Our Halls’ contest with the members of the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center,” said Heather Nicholson Sadler, marketing director. “We asked the members to think of places, people, names, things that are exclusive to Wilson County. Four winners received a $25 Walmart gift card.”

The winners were Delores Lang, George Alexander, Gary Tatum and Una Vance.

Sadler said they received more than 150 entries, making the selection process of the winners difficult. The winners were: 200 – Castle Heights Hall; 400 – Old Hickory Hall; 300 – Phoenix Place Memory Care; Dining Room – The Square; Courtyard 1 – Cumberland Courtyard; Courtyard 2 – Cedars Courtyard; and Memory Care Program – Crossroads.

Deloris Denny Lang, of Lebanon, one of the four winners who received a gift card, said naming the hallways was essential “because of the rich history of important places in Lebanon.”

Teresa Botts, activity director at the Lebanon Senior Center, said the members “loved helping name the halls. They take such pride in helping name places that have such rich history in Wilson County and allowing places they have such fond memories live on for years to come.”

“We couldn’t be happier with the names,” said Sadler. “We know that when our residents move into their new homes when we open this summer having familiar names of places they’ve come to know and love will make the transition easier.

“Additionally, I thank Teresa and everyone at the Senior Citizens Center for participating and making this possible.”

The new assisted living and memory care community is on the Pavilion campus, which also includes the Pavilion Senior Living Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care Center that has been open since 2009, on the west side of Lebanon.

The Pavilion Senior Living at Lebanon will consist of 45 private, apartment-style units that will be under one roof. Each one will have a kitchenette, a screened-in porch and a private bathroom.

The community will offer a variety of amenities, including housekeeping and laundry services, a fitness center, courtyards, restaurant-style dining, social activities, 24-hour staff, scheduled transportation, wireless internet, secure access and a beautician and barber.

Also, the assisted living community will include the Phoenix Place memory care program in a separate wing to care for residents with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other memory-related conditions.

For more information about the Pavilion Senior Living and becoming a charter member, call 615-444-5556 or visit thepavilionseniorliving.com.