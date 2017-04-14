Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center plans its second reverse raffle

The center will hold the second annual Reverse Raffle on April 22 at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the first ball will be drawn at 6:15 p.m.

Only 300 tickets at $50 each will be sold for the raffle drawing party, which gives ticket holders a chance to win $5,000. Tickets include raffle drawing and one meal ticket. Additional meal tickets may be purchased for $10 each.

“We are really excited about this event, not only is it a fundraiser for the center, but it offers one-in-300 odds for someone who has supported the center through purchasing a ticket to win a $5000 grand prize,” said Tanya Graham, executive director.

The Reverse Raffle is a unique fundraiser that will include an evening of fellowship with business leaders and citizens in the community. Additionally, door prizes will be given throughout the evening. Door prizes will consist of “coffee cups from Mt. Juliet businesses.” Each coffee cup will include gift cards from Mt. Juliet local restaurants and stores.

Ticketholders do not have to be present to win, but the winning ticket must be at the event. Patrons must be present to win a door prize.

The Exchange Club of West Wilson County will play host to the event, and all proceeds will benefit the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center.

Anyone who wants to buy a ticket may see any staff member at the center or call 615-758-9114.

Any local business owner or manager who wants to donate a coffee cup and/or a door prize may contact Nancy Britt with the West Wilson Exchange Club at 615-289-7623. Door prizes may also be dropped off at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center.

The mission of the center is to provide a place for older adults to gather for recreational, educational and social activities and to alleviate isolation and loneliness among the elderly. The center currently offers over 80 programs in arts and crafts, drama and music, recreation, education, socials, wellness programs and special events.