Telling Tales: Scary movies frighten to the core

I have not read or plan to read any of the “Twilight” novels. I know, I know. I can hear the collective gasps from Twilight enthusiasts, a lot of whom are my family members and close friends. Now that my secret is out, I fear I will be de-friended from more than half of my Facebook friends, party invites will cease, and I will be forced to hang my head in shame.

I have nothing against the teen vampire series. In fact, I’ve had many friends who are self-labeled “literary snobs,” tell me how fantastically written they are.

Now, I guess it’s time for my second confession. Oh yeah, it gets worse. I hate and will avoid at all costs any scary movies. At the movies, if one of the coming attractions is scary, I’ll close my eyes and put my hands over my ears. In the event my husband and I are with other couples, I forego that exterior self-soother in favor of singing, “You’re My First, My Last, My Everything” by Barry White, in my head.

Before anyone tries to interject and tell me how Twilight “isn’t scary” or “it’s about good vampires” or “it’s a love story,” don’t bother. Any vampire is scary to me. No matter if they feast on human or animal blood, they all totally freak me out.

It’s like when I was in college and a close friend told me she was studying an alternative religion where she is one with nature. She went on to tell me how she will now be considered a goddess of nature or witch. She must have noticed the shock on my face when she said, “It’s a good witch, not a bad witch.”

My aversion to all things cinematically frightening began at a young age when my big brother thought “The Wolfman” was an appropriate movie for a 5 year old to watch. I don’t think I slept for close to a year. Not long after I could sleep all night again, I walked into the den while my parents were watching “Psycho.” After that, I couldn’t sleep or take showers. Don’t even ask me what watching Jaws I, II and III did to me.

That’s where it all started, and I’m embarrassed to say, it’s stuck. While I say it’s the price you pay for having an active imagination, my husband calls it “another piece of the puzzle.”

For now, I’ll continue to deal with the frenzy of New Moon mania and accept that some of my family and friends will remain vampire devotees. Perhaps I’ll just have to break down and read what everyone is raving about.

