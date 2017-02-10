Dads2dads: Becoming citizen sentinels

Much of the rhetoric during the campaign was divisive, often off the cuff and sometimes downright vulgar. We have continued to hope the presidency would become, well, more presidential in bearing and temperament than the campaign. That remains to be seen.

In check and contained

Donald Trump is different enough that many Americans will hope that more seasoned politicians around him will keep him in check and contained. While many of us welcome change in many areas of life, we also want to make sure that the new administration respects tradition and history – and, most importantly, hold in reverence the Constitution of the United States.

Some people feel helpless as they watch this new administration assume power. They feel like their country has been pulled out from under them, and they are left to wonder what the future will bring. Some are all on-board with the changes. Others are angry and have decided that the incumbent will never be their president.

Recruit your family

So what can you do, Dad and Mom? And how can you encourage your children to get involved in a positive way? We suggest that you obtain the email addresses and phone numbers of your senators and representatives and contact them often. The websites are house.gov/representatives/find and senate.gov/senators/contact. Charge them with the responsibility of keeping an eye and ear on this new, untested administration. Let them know that their primary task may well be to provide balance if or when reason and common sense begin losing ground to irrationality and impulsiveness.

Take charge, make contact

Teach your teens to be active in helping to guide their country and making their voices heard. Tell them to exercise their influence by making clear to this new administration whose interests it serves. Show your teen how to influence representatives and senators to take a stand and push back especially if government begins to cater to a select few rather than address the needs of all. We should expect those who represent us to protect and preserve the values of the United States of America. Let your teens know that representatives in government represent them. Your teens can keep them on their toes and their feet to the fire.

Keep watch

Avoid the traps of complacency and hopelessness in yourself and in your kids. As our lives become busier, it is easy to just accept what comes and go with the flow. We believe that most of us want our new president to succeed (even though many may have to bite their tongue). However, he will succeed only by helping all Americans find a path to success. That requires selflessness, empathy and compassion. Our legislators must serve as vanguards of this new administration and help keep our ship of state on the right course. Our teens can help that to happen.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at tomandbill@dads2dadsllc.com.