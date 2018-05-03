Phoenix men stay seventh in final regular season poll — Women remain 22nd

The Phoenix, 20-3 overall this season, lost this past Saturday in the completion of the Mid-South Conference Championships title match, dropping a 5-4 decision to fourth-ranked Lindsey Wilson. Two of Cumberland’s three losses this year have come by 5-4 margins to Lindsey Wilson and the other was a 5-4 setback against then 11th-ranked Middle Georgia State.

The No. 6 national ranking ties for the highest in program history. The Phoenix were ranked sixth on Jan. 27 and Feb. 17, 2015 and April 15 and 29 and May 5 and 21, 2014.

Qualifiers for the 67th annual NAIA Championships set for May 15-19 in Mobile, Ala., will be announced on www.NAIA.org on May 7 at 3 p.m. and the seeds and brackets will be revealed May 8 at 1 p.m.

Women remain 22nd

Cumberland women’s tennis remained 22nd in the final regular season NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll released late Tuesday by the national office.

The Phoenix have been ranked between 19th and 22nd for the last six polls dating to February 27. Cumberland, 13-10 overall, won its quarterfinal match in Mid-South Conference Championships, overcoming a 4-2 deficit to post a 5-4 victory over Georgetown College. CU lost in the semifinals to fifth-ranked Lindsey Wilson.

The coaches’ top 25 poll is one of the selection tools used to determine at-large qualifiers and seeds in the 24-team field for the 38th annual NAIA Championships set for May 15-19 in Mobile, Ala. Selection is administered by the NAIA women’s tennis selection committee. Qualifiers will be announced on www.NAIA.org on May 7 at 3 p.m. and the seeds and brackets will be revealed May 8 at 1 p.m.