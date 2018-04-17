Company reaches agreement to resolve unauthorized archaeological survey

On Dec. 22, National Park Service rangers with the Natchez Trace Parkway issued a notice of violation to CRA for conducting an unauthorized archaeological survey on Parkway lands, in connection with the proposed Stephen’s Valley development in Davidson and Williamson counties in Tennessee.

According to the notice of violation, in November 2016, CRA conducted excavation activities, without the required ARPA permits, which resulted in the removal of Native American archaeological artifacts more than 100 years old. The excavations were in advance of a proposed tree planting effort to screen the development from Parkway visitors’ view.

The agreement between the United States and CRA defers prosecution for criminal violations of the ARPA and requires CRA to pay a $15,024 penalty, an amount of damages determined from the unauthorized excavation, and to return all artifacts discovered during the process.

“The U.S. attorney’s office is committed to enforcing laws that Congress enacted to protect archaeological resources,” said U.S. attorney Don Cochran. “This agreement is fair and just and properly mitigates the damage by deferring criminal prosecution, requiring the return of the artifacts and imposing a penalty for failing to secure the required permits.”

“This situation could have easily been avoided had CRA applied for and received an ARPA permit,” said Natchez Trace Parkway superintendent Mary Risser. “Archaeological resources on National Park Service property belong to everyone, and we have a responsibility to prevent their unauthorized removal. Parkway staff will use the funds paid by CRA to preserve cultural resources on the parkway.