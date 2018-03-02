Leaders, guests read across Wilson County

Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading March 2, the birthday of famed author Theodor Seuss Geisel, more commonly known as Dr. Seuss. Friday would have been his 114th birthday.

Schools across Wilson County welcomed guest readers, as well as held their own special celebrations for the event.

At Southside Elementary School, seventh- and eight-grade students read with kindergarten and first graders. Students also voted for their favorite Dr. Seuss book, while guest readers voted for their favorite “Cat in the Hat” decorated artwork.

Lebanon firefighter Efrain Martinez read “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats in Spanish to third-grade students, while students in Vicki Shelton’s first-grade class read “Hop on Pop,” by Dr. Seuss, before they enjoyed popping their own balloons.