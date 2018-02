The Lady Wildcats led 12-3 following the first quarter, 26-11 at halftime and 46-23 through three periods.

Hannah Anderson scored 17 points for DCA.

Marcella Gallione threw in three 3-pointers as she, Caitlyn Smith and Amelia Lyons each tossed in 12 points for the Lady Saints while Caroline Hibbett had two and Abigail Easton a free throw.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Nashville Christian for Senior Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.