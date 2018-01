The Cougars led 14-1 following the first quarter and 26-4 at halftime as the Saints slipped to 9-8.

Dwayne Ewers scored seven points for the Saints while Gavin Forsha finished with four and Caylor Bates a free throw.

It was the first of three straight gamedays for the Saints, who will travel to University School of Nashville on Friday following the girls’ 6 p.m. game and to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Saturday for a makeup of Tuesday’s snowout.