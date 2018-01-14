Phoenix women not able to pull off upset, fall 57-53

Cumberland (12-6, 1-2 Mid-South) held the Bears (16-3, 3-0) almost 30 points below their season average of 83.7, with SSU shooting just 33 percent for the game. The Phoenix put together an 11-0 run to start the second half, erasing a 10-point halftime deficit. Tucker made two field goals and Janisha Lindsey added two as well, the second one giving CU a 31-30 edge.

From there the game went back and forth, with Ashton Lovely’s 3-pointer at the 1:01 mark of the third period giving Shawnee State a 41-38 advantage headed to the final 10 minutes. A basket by Shania Massie and one free throw from Lydia Poe stretched the SSU lead to six early in the final quarter.

Cumberland answered with an 11-4 spurt over the next three minutes starting with baskets from Tucker and Lindsey. Three-pointers from Tucker and Micah Norris gave CU a 49-48 edge with 5:45 remaining, but the Phoenix made one field goal the rest of the game, going 1-for-6 with three turnovers. CU also hit only 2-of-6 at the foul line during that stretch.

Shawnee State only had one field goal in the last five minutes as well but connected on 6-of-10 free throws. Hannah Miller’s layup pushed the SSU lead to 52-49 with 4:20 remaining and Sienna King added two foul shots for a five-point edge.

Kaitlin Oliver, who finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, made a layup and then one free throw with 1:35 to play, pulling Cumberland within 55-53. Lovely connected on one foul shot for the Bears, giving CU another chance, but Ant’Treasia Patton’s 3-pointer from the wing, a good look, would not go down. Patton had a tough day shooting, missing all seven shots and all four from behind the arc.

Norris posted nine points and a season-best 11 rebounds for the Phoenix and Lindsey netted 10 points with three assists.

Lovely was the only player in double figures for the Bears, collecting 20 points, though 11 of those came in the first seven minutes of the contest.

Oliver netted the first six points of the game for CU, hitting a pair of field goals and two free throws, and the game was tied at six at the first media timeout. Lovely connected on a jumper off the glass and her third 3-pointer of the quarter, giving the Bears an 11-6 lead and forcing a timeout by the Phoenix at the 2:59 mark of the period.

Katherine Griffith’s field goal and a steal and layup by Tucker cut the deficit to 11-10 at the end of 10 minutes, with Lovely netting all 11 points for SSU.

Cumberland stayed close for most of the second quarter thanks to baskets from Kerrice Watson and Oliver and a 3-pointer, the first of the game for CU, by Norris, making it 19-18 Bears at the 3:33 mark of the period. Shawnee State put together an 11-2 run to end the half, with CU hitting just 1-of-5 and committing one of its 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

SSU freshman Hagen Schaefer started the run for the home team with a basket underneath and added a 3-pointer from the left corner. Freshman King added two field goals and two free throws, giving the Bears a 30-20 advantage at intermission.

Lovely netted 14 points in the half for Shawnee State, hitting 5-of-9 shots with four 3-pointers, but the rest of the SSU squad made only 6 of 22 overall. The Bears also scored 15 points off the 10 CU miscues.

Oliver paced the Phoenix with eight points and was 3-for-3 from the field while the rest of the club made only 5-of-23. Cumberland was also just 3-for-7 at the foul line compared to 5-of-6 for SSU.

Cumberland will return home this week, taking on the University of the Cumberlands on Thursday and Life University on Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

Men not able to pull off road double, fall 85-82

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Andrew Rogan made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, but a 15-2 run in the second half by Shawnee State put the home team ahead for good and Diondrey Holt, Jr.’s 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out, giving the Bears an 85-82 victory over Cumberland in men’s basketball action here Saturday at Waller Gymnasium.

The Phoenix (8-9, 1-2 Mid-South) led by as many as nine points in the first half but trailed by four at the break. Shawnee State (10-8, 1-2) stretched its lead to six early in the second half, but an 11-2 spurt put Cumberland in front, 57-54. Rogan’s layup and then a 3-pointer were the final five points in the run for CU.

Rogan made another triple for a 63-59 advantage at the 11:54 mark, but the Phoenix did not have a field goal for more than six minutes and just two points during a 15-2 SSU stretch. Matt Rhodes started the run with a 3-pointer and added a 17-footer before an old-fashioned 3-point play and another layup for Jayllen Carter put the Bears ahead, 74-67, with 6:28 to play.

Rhyan Townes rebounded a missed free throw and got a putback to end the drought for CU. Baskets by Ty Sean Powell and a 3-pointer in the right corner from Rogan knotted the contest at 78.

Powell converted an alley-oop pass from Blake Johnson with 1:12 remaining for an 82-81 Cumberland edge, but those were the final points for the Phoenix. Rhodes got a putback after a missed Carter reverse layup on the other end, putting Shawnee State back in the lead.

Rogan’s 3-pointer back-rimmed and Cumberland was unable to gather the loose ball despite the best efforts of Townes, Powell and Johnson, who each had their hands on the ball. Bryan Rolfe converted two free throws with 11.3 seconds remaining, setting up the final play.

Holt, Jr., used two screens and got a good look from the top of the key, but the ball hit the left and right side of the rims before bouncing out.

Rogan made 8-of-18 shots overall and 6-for-13 from behind the arc for his 24 points. Townes finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Powell added 15 points and six boards off the bench. Charles Sweatt-Washington netted 13 points for CU with three 3-pointers.

Carter led four Shawnee State players in double figures with 17 points while adding 10 rebounds and Rhodes and Tamal Watkins each collected 15 points for SSU. EJ Onu set a school single-game record with 11 blocks while scoring 12 points with seven boards in the win.

Cumberland started quickly thanks to 13 points in a four-minute stretch from Rogan, including three 3-pointers. He made consecutive triples and added two free throws on three straight possessions. Rogan’s steal and a dunk on the other end by Juandrico Walker put the Phoenix ahead, 18-12, at the 13:58 mark of the opening period.

Sweatt-Washington came off the bench to give Cumberland another offensive spark, connecting on a 3-pointer before a Rogan layup on the fast break, a putback of his own miss, stretched the CU advantage to 23-14.

Sweatt-Washington’s second triple and a long two-pointer kept the lead at 28-21 and Powell converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and made a nice move across the lane for a layup, making it 33-26 midway through the period.

Shawnee State scored 20 of the final 29 points of the half, doing most of the damage from behind the arc. Watkins and Gavin Brown each made 3-pointers for the home team and Carter hit a pair of triples, the second one giving the Bears a 40-37 advantage.

Cumberland went more than four minutes without a point before a short jumper from Diondrey Holt, Jr., and then a 3-pointer from the senior the next time down on the break ended the drought and knotted the contest at 42. Rhodes netted a baseline basket and Frederick Moore made two free throws with 0.4 seconds left in the half, giving SSU a 46-42 lead at intermission.

Rogan finished the half with 13 points and Sweatt-Washington collected eight for CU, which committed nine turnovers but had 11 steals, leading the 12 points off turnovers for the Phoenix. Carter, Rhodes and Onu each posted eight points for the Bears.

Cumberland will play host to the University of the Cumberlands on Thursday and Life University on Saturday next week at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.