Dorris C. Parker

Dorris Parker passed away Dec. 7, 2017 at age 83.

Pallbearers will be Joe Huffman, David Edgin, Joel Donnell, Blake Edgin, Chad Hibdon, and Dustin Hibdon. Honorary pallbearers will be T.C. Beard, Bill Beard, Mike Baugh, Wes Abell, Vincent Johnson, Roger Nixon and Adam Rowland.

Mr. Parker is survived by his daughters Kimberley (Joe) Huffman, Cheryl (David) Edgin; grandchildren, Kayla (Greg) Bearringer, Blake (Harlee) Edgin; and great-grandchild Jackson Bearringer.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marion C. Parker; parents, Marvin and Bessie Parker; sister, Dean Foster; brother-in-law, Roscoe Foster; and grand-dog, Princess Parker.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

