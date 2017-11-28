Purple Tigers top Baird 40-29

The Purple Tigers widened a 10-9 first-quarter edge to 26-15 by halftime and 36-24 through three periods as the Blue Devils dropped to 3-3.

Brayden Cousino fired in 15 points from the Purple Tiger backcourt while Elliot Davenport dropped in 10 from the post. Hayden Dicken added eight and Kendall Bayse seven.

Nick Maggart’s eight led Baird while Keymontez Logue scored six, Devin Greene five, Bryce Kelley and Jaylen Abston four each and Austen Gore two.

Walter J. Baird will play host to crosstown rival Winfree Bryant on Thursday with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.