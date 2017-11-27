Jackson putback lifts Lebanon to victory

Jackson led Lebanon with 24 points and 12 rebounds while fellow senior Noah Mulaski threw in 14 as the Blue Devils improved to 5-0.

Lebanon is off until Friday when Mt. Juliet comes in to open District 9-AAA play.

Wildcats whip Page 54-43

Wilson Central muscled past Page 54-43 Saturday night to bring the curtain down on the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

The Wildcats led 11-7 following the first quarter, 22-13 at halftime and 36-25 through three periods.

Kito Aruh scored 16 points for Central while Naz Czesleba added 11 and Kene Aruh 10. Tyler Hayes hit a pair of third-quarter three-pointers on his way to eight while Daniel Jackson dropped in all four of his fourth-period free throws for his points. Kobe Tibbs tossed in a three and Kyzick Schweppe two as the Wildcats won their second straight following three opening losses.

Central will play host to Stewarts Creek on Tuesday with the girls tipping off at 6:30 p.m.

Purple Tigers pound Providence 80-23

WOODBURY — Watertown got a needed pick-me-up 80-23 triumph over Providence Christian in the Mitch Wilson Classic on Saturday at Woodbury Grammar School.

The Purple Tigers broke a two-game losing streak by leading 22-6 following the first quarter and 50-8 at halftime as they squared their record at 2-2 going into Monday’s home game against Gordonsville.

Preston Tomlin son tossed in 22 points for the Purple Tigers while RayQuan Verge threw in 13 to go with five rebounds. Heath Price notched nine points, Aidan Usher eight, Elijah Williams six (with four steals), Brandon Allison five, Jared Tomnson four, Austin Lasater a three-pointer to go with four steals and Addison clinton (five rebounds), Cameron Grooms, Quenterius Turner, Brett Raines and Nathan Fish two apiece.

Following Monday’s Watertown game, a new era will tip off Friday when DeKalb County visits WHS for the Purple Tigers’ first-ever District 8-AA game.