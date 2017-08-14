Twice Daily offers free eclipse glasses

Customers may visit any Twice Daily location to get a free pair of eclipse glasses with no purchase necessary. One pair will be provided per person while supplies last.

Eclipse glasses are necessary because looking at the sun directly can cause permanent damages to your eyes. Official eclipse glasses are the glasses that conform to and meet the requirements of ISO 12312-2.

“[ISO 12312-2] are sets of criteria that were developed for any solar lenses to significantly cut infrared radiation and ultraviolet radiation,” said Dr. Ming Wang, an optometrist from Nashville.

The certified glasses were developed by NASA to assist astronauts in outer space when they had to look into the sun.

Nearby Twice Dailys can be found online at twicedaily.com/store-locator.