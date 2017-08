LGSA 8-under champions, runners up

Just Box It won the 8-under regular season and tournament championships in the Lebanon Girls Softball Association. Team members are Kate Bone, Baylin Cox, Callie Dillard, Mikayla Hubbard, Alayna Scott,Teagan Fetcho, Jordan Hawkins, Emmy Lindsey, Kailyn Roberts and Autumn Sweat. Coaches are T.J. and Alissa Fetcho and Amanda Dillard.