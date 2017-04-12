Music City Star to run special service for marathon runners

The mayor also has quite the affinity for running and philanthropy. Therefore it’s no surprise that Hutto has used the Music City Star as a way to bring runners to the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon for the past two years.

“In Wilson County, we are always looking for ways to utilize the train not only taking people into Nashville, but also bringing people out of Nashville, and this just seemed to be like a perfect marriage. It has been such a success over the past two years, we knew it was a tradition we had to continue,” Hutto said.

It’s not just a win, win – it’s a win, win, win. The train excursion to the marathon is a collaborative effort between Regional Transportation Authority, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wilson County to bring awareness to the Music City Star while also giving to St. Jude. All proceeds from $12-per-rider ticket sales will benefit St. Jude since Hutto, who is vice chair of the RTA, recruited Famous Footwear as this year’s corporate sponsor. Famous Footwear is a global company that has a distribution center in Lebanon.

Hollie Baker at the Lebanon Famous Footwear distribution center jumped at the opportunity to sponsor this service in support of St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“Famous Footwear has a long tradition of supporting children in need,” Baker said. “We knew we had to be a part of this wonderful community event that also supported a cause so dear to our company’s core values.”

Marathon participants and their supporters like the idea of being able to directly support St. Jude by riding the train on race day and Wilson County is proud to offer the service. Scheduling of the marathon train accommodates runners of both the full marathon and the half marathon, because it departs for Lebanon at noon when most participants are expected to be done.

Hutto has an even broader vision for what he thinks the special marathon train service can do for residents who live east of Music City.

“I always have something in mind for the Music City Star, because it’s unique to our county and helps alleviate some of that traffic that we fight going in early in the morning,” he said. “There’s also an opportunity for people to understand that you can have the convenience of the Music City Star every day at work if you want to. It’s an easy ride in and an easy ride home. You don’t have to fight traffic, you don’t have to waste gas, and you don’t have to worry about parking. It’s a good ride.”

The St. Jude Country Music Marathon Train will depart April 29 at Lebanon Station at 5 a.m., get to the Martha station at 5:15 a.m., the Mt. Juliet station at 5:25 a.m., the Hermitage stop at 5:35 a.m., the Donelson stop at 5:50 a.m. and arrive at Riverfront Station at 6 a.m. The return train will leave Riverfront at noon and stop at all those stations on the way back to Lebanon.

Tickets can be purchased online through the RTA website or at ticketsnashville.com and will be on sale until 24 hours prior to the morning’s departure or until tickets are sold out, whichever comes first. Children 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board, however, they are required to sit in a parent or guardian’s lap. Anyone who needs special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5925 prior to their trip.

For more information, contact customer care at 615-862-5950 weekdays from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. or visit the Music City Star website at musiccitystar.org.