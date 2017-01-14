Saturday Morning Quarterback

At 37, it seems pretty young for someone as successful as Edwards has been to call it a career.

To be sure, he refused to utter the “r’ word - retirement, leaving a crack in the door to possibly climbing behind the wheel in the future. But frankly, if he doesn’t race, even once, in 2017, I don’t see him doing it in ’18 or beyond. The longer he stays out of the car, the less likely he’ll be to ever get back in.

But I would put the odds of Edwards returning to racing as better than those of racing returning to Nashville Superspeedway, where Edwards holds the record with six victories, including the final two Nationwide Series races in 2011 before Dover Motorsports put the padlocks on the place because of dismal attendance.

Despite sitting in the heart of NASCAR Country, racing fans never really took to the track located on the Wilson County side of the border with Rutherford County, whether it was because of close proximity to other Cup races or because, according to many, the 1.3-mile D-oval was just plain not-conducive to good racing.

But that didn’t stop Edwards, who made his initial splash here in the summer of 2003 when he came from a last-place start (due to an engine change) to win the Truck Series race and unveiled his trademark backflip out of his truck, which he would do following every one of his 72 victories in NASCAR’s three touring series. The Missouri native became racing’s version of another Show Me State institution, St. Louis Cardinal Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith, who opened every season with a backflip on the field.

His clean-cut looks and good-guy image quickly made him a fan favorite here and throughout the NASCAR circuits.

Driving for Jack Roush, Edwards quickly left the truck behind for stock cars, double-dipping in both Sprint Cup and Nationwide Series where he, rival Kyle Busch and a handful of others were called “Buschwackers” (named after Nationwide’s title sponsor predecessor), Cup drivers who also ran in the second-tier events, much to the chagrin of those drivers who ran only the Nationwide races but were often blocked from Victory Lane by the “Wackers”.

But while Edwards did well at Nashville Superspeedway and other concrete tracks, earning him the nickname “Concrete Carl”, Middle Tennessee’s fickle weather may have cost him a Busch points championship in 2005 when a Saturday rainout was rescheduled for Sunday afternoon opposite a Cup race at Pocono. Missing the race here cost him a 74-point lead in the standings and he ended the year in third place.

Eventually, NASCAR adapted a rule allowing drivers to compete for points in only one series. But it didn’t keep them from running in both as Edwards and Busch both continued to race here.

Edwards’ career at NSS was a streaky one. He won three straight Nationwide races here in 2006 and ’07. And he captured both checkered flags to, though we didn’t really know it at the time, close down the joint in ’11.

While other racers who competed here - Busch, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and others in NASCAR and Helio Castroneves on the Indy side - continue to shine, Edwards’ departure marks the end of a link to 11 years of high-level racing in Wilson County. Sort of similar to when Duke Snider and the other Boys of Summer from the Brooklyn Dodgers retired from baseball a few years after the Dodgers left New York for Los Angeles.

Old Dodger fans still in Brooklyn saw the final link to their team retire at the end of last season when Vin Scully called it a career after 67 seasons behind the mike.

We’re still a long way from seeing the last links to Nashville Superspeedway departing the scene, but Edwards’ “retirement” is another reminder that time doesn’t stop for a red flag or even slowed by a caution. It takes the checkers every time.