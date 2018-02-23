Six wrestlers named Academic All-Mid-South

Student-athletes must maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above and be a sophomore, junior or senior academically to be eligible for the award.

Cole and Parrett each post a 3.64 GPA with majors in Business Administration and Marketing, respectively, while Turner holds a 3.49 in Interdisciplinary Studies and Clark carries a 3.64 in History. Croley has a 3.44 in Biology and Floyd posts a 3.40 in Marketing.

Thirty-five Mid-South Conference wrestling student-athletes from seven institutions garnered the award.