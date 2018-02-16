Borders, Kramer go for state crowns

Hunter Borders will represent Wilson Central in the 113-pound finals at 5 p.m. Saturday while Wildcat teammate Michael Kramer goes for the 285 crown.

Grant Fetters (106), Cole Fort (126) and Alex Pergande (138) will finish anywhere from third through sixth. The consolation semifinals will go off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Also on the mat at 109 a.m. will be Mt. Juliet’s Dylan Quinn (160) and Nathan Walling (195) and Lebanon’s Eli Clemmons (106) and Evan Clemmons (195).

In Division II, Friendship Christian’s Hayden Alexander (160) and Ryan Jackson (195) will also compete in the consolation semis.

In the girls, Wilson Central’s Bailey Hansen (215) and Mt. Juliet’s Kaitlyn Lee (125) will vie for third-place finishes.

As a team, Wilson Central is third with 125.5 points. Mt. Juliet is 14th with 51. Cleveland leads with 149.

The Wildcats’ Sinjin Noga broke his collarbone in the first match, finishing his tournament. He won the District 6 championship and was ranked in the top five in the state all season.