Phoenix ranked 19th, five individuals also rated in NAIA coaches' poll

This marks the first national ranking for the Phoenix as a team this season. The Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll is different than coaches’ rankings in other sports in the NAIA. Wrestling team rankings are based solely on how many and where individuals are ranked. Therefore, the more individuals and the higher they are ranked, the higher the ranking for the team.

Floyd moved up seven spots to eighth at 285. The Springboro, Ohio, native has compiled an 18-7 mark this academic year, including 2-3 versus ranked opponents. He has posted an 8-4 record in January and February, including 3-2 in Mid-South Conference duals.

Jones ranks ninth for the Phoenix at 197 with a 12-6 overall record this year. The New Bern, N.C., native registered a 4-1 mark in league duals and is 1-1 this academic year versus ranked foes.

Meyn comes in at 12th nationally at 141 with a 7-7 overall mark this season. The New Orleans, La., native has wrestled just five times this calendar year, posting a 3-2 record for the Phoenix.

Sisco is ranked 19th in the country at 157 with a 15-9 mark this academic year. The Pickerington, Ohio, native has tallied a 7-4 record this calendar year, 2-2 versus Mid-South opponents.

Olivieri received his first career ranking, tying for 20th at 184. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native has registered a 13-14 overall record, 6-8 at 184, with eight of the 14 bouts against ranked opponents. Olivieri has compiled a 2-6 mark against the ranked individuals and is 3-3 in league duals.

Cumberland will participate in the Mid-South Conference Championships this Saturday in Bowling Green, Ky., the qualifying tournament for the NCAA Championships next month.