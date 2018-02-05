Wildcats claim third place in state duals

Central knocked off Knoxville Halls 48-28, Soddy-Daisy 42-32, Heritage 40-36 and Brentwood 49-25 to finish a 44-6 dual season. The Wildcats climbed two spots to fifth in Jeff Price’s state wrestling poll released Monday. Cleveland, which beat WCHS in the second round last Friday and eventually won the championship, is No. 1.

Next up is the Region 6 individual tournament Friday and Saturday at Kenwood with the top four in each weight class advancing to the Feb. 15-17 state tournament at the Williamson County Expo Center. Central will be joined at region by local rivals Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

Out of 14 classes, five freshmen and two sophomores start for Central. Five Wildcats - Grant Fetters, Alex Pergande, Sinjin Noga, Kolin Miller and Michael Kramer - are ranked in the top six in the state in their class.