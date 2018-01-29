Phoenix fall to Lindsey Wilson, 27-12

Cumberland hosts sixth-ranked Life University and No. 12 Campbellsville University this Saturday in the Phoenix Duals to conclude the home schedule.

The Blue Raiders started with a forfeit at 125 and 11th-ranked Brady Moser collected an 8-0 Major Decision over Josh Parrett at 133 for a quick 10-0 lead for LWC. Meyn, a senior ranked sixth nationally, just missed out on a major decision, registering a 10-3 decision over Lucas McCain at 141 to get the Phoenix on the board.

Cam Tessari, ranked No. 1 in the country at 157, recorded a 16-0 tech fall at 149 against CU’s Evan Cole, but 14th-ranked Sisco recorded an 8-5 Decision at 157 versus Bryce Hoffman with an escape and a takedown in the final minute.

Lindsey Wilson’s fourth-ranked Diorian Coleman defeated Matthew Sells at 165 with a 16-4 major decision and No. 6 Colton Gonzalez posted a 12-5 Decision against Zach Diviney at 174, increasing the Blue Raiders lead to 22-6.

Sophomore Olivieri came up with three points in the final 45 seconds to take an 8-5 decision over Kohl Dodd at 184 and Jones, ranked eighth nationally, held off Corey Hinkle at 197 for a 3-2 decision. LWC’s ninth-ranked Brandon Reed pinned CU’s 15th-ranked Jon Floyd at 1:16 in the heavyweight bout.