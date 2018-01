Kramer and the ‘Cats return to state

Wilson Central’s Michael Kramer (top) pins his opponent from Clarksville during the Region 7 semifinals Thursday at WCHS. The Wildcats defeated the other Wildcats and went on to beat Beech 57-20 in the finals. Central earned another berth in the TSSAA state wrestling duals to be held next Friday and Saturday at the Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin.