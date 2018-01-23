Four wrestlers ranked in latest NAIA poll

Meyn ranks sixth at 141 for the Phoenix, compiling a 6-5 mark during the 2017-18 academic year. The New Orleans, La., native won both of his bouts at the NWCA National Duals against Indiana Tech and Jamestown and collected a 2-2 mark at both the Patriot Open and Lindenwood Open to start the year.

Jones comes in at eighth at 197, compiling a 9-5 record this academic year. The New Bern, N.C., native posted victories over Indiana Tech and Southeastern University in dual matches on January 13 and won four straight bouts before losses in his final two outings this past weekend at the Missouri Valley Invitational.

Sisco ranks 14th at 157 with a 12-8 mark so far in 2017-18. The Pickerington, Ohio, native posted victories in all three of his bouts at the NWCA National Duals over Indiana Tech, Southeastern University and Jamestown and registered four victories at the Lindenwood Open in November.

Floyd holds a 16-5 record after this weekend’s tournament in Missouri and ranks 15th at 285. The Springboro, Ohio, native has won 12 of his last 14 outings after a slow start to the season, including two wins against Indiana Tech’s Dylan Cain and victories versus Campbellsville University’s Nate Jackson and Reinhardt University’s Hinton Bolinger at the Missouri Valley Invitational.

The Phoenix take on fourth-ranked University of the Cumberlands at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday and host the Cumberland Open this Sunday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.