CU’s Floyd reaches finals at Missouri Valley

Floyd registered four wins en route to the finals at 285, starting with a 3-1 Decision over Campbellsville University’s Nate Jackson. The Springboro, Ohio, native pinned Reinhardt University’s 18th-ranked Hinton Bolinger and Marian University’s Ethan Bunce before collecting a 2-1 Decision versus Grand View’s Cooper Thomas. Floyd lost by Hastings University’s fourth-ranked Jeremiah Gerl by Fall in the finals.

Laws dropped his first bout at 125, a 12-2 Major Decision to Midland University’s Julian Gaytan, but the Queens, N.Y., native rebounded in the wrestleback with three victories. He posted an 18-2 Technical Fall over William Penn’s 14th-ranked John Altieri, received a Medical Forfeit versus Baker University’s Dylan Pelland and won a 9-5 Decision versus Briar Cliff’s Isiah Lysius before lost by Fall to Grand View’s Justin Portillo.

Weber lost his first bout at 141, a 7-5 Decision to Graceland University’s Caleb Ashe, but recorded three wins in the wrestleback. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native posted a 12-9 Decision versus Hastings’ Zac Charity, a 6-2 Decision against Baker’s Tyler Dickman and a Medical Forfeit over Briar Cliff’s 17th-ranked Nathan Ryan before dropping a 2-0 Decision to Montana State-Northern’s fourth-ranked Matt Weber.

Jones posted two victories in the main draw at 197, collecting a 4-2 Decision over Baker’s Kyler Atwood and a 14-4 Major Decision versus Briar Cliff’s Josh Tapia. The New Bern, N.C., dropped a 5-3 Decision to Menlo College’s 18th-ranked Jovan Villalobos and then lost by Fall to Lindsey Wilson’s Corey Hinkle.

Also at 125 freshman Dominic Robles won a 10-8 Decision over Northwestern College’s Sam Klarenbeek before losing by Tech Fall, 19-0, to Missouri Valley’s eighth-ranked Jacob Seto. The Lebanon, Tenn., native pinned Ottawa University’s Trevor Compton but lost by Tech Fall, 18-0, to Montana State-Northern’s Nick Kunz.

Senior Evan Cole alternated wins and losses at 149, registering a 3-1 Decision versus Graceland’s Shea Swafford before dropping a 10-0 Major Decision to Lindsey Wilson’s Cam Tessari. The Cartersville, Ga., native won a 9-6 Decision over Missouri Baptist’s Brye Bachowski and lost a 3-0 Decision to Indiana Tech’s 12th-ranked Thomas Garty.

Freshman Shota Sisco picked up two victories in the main draw at 157, including a 14-12 Decision against Concordia [NE] University’s Jared Woods and a 7-5 Decision over Baker’s Joseph Tallie before dropping a 12-5 Decision to Menlo’s Kevin James. In the wrestleback the Pickerington, Ohio, native lost a 6-5 Decision to Graceland’s Drew Sams.

Freshman Matthew Sells dropped his first outing at 165, a 6-4 Decision to Lyon College’s Connor Webber, but the Murfreesboro, Tenn., native posted a 6-0 Decision versus Midland’s Ronnie Nelson and a 5-2 Decision against Maryville University’s before losing by Tech Fall, 15-0, to Missouri Valley’s sixth-ranked Dalton Tipton.

Sophomore John Olivieri registered two wins at 184 with a 6-4 Decision versus Lyon’s Jacob Hill and a 10-6 Decision over Montana State-Northern’s 14th-ranked Steeler French before losing by Fall to Williams Baptist’s fifth-ranked Josh Chiles. The Murfreesboro native lost a 7-5 Decision to Reinhardt’s Antonio Stewart in the backdraw.

The Phoenix will wrestle at fourth-ranked University of the Cumberlands on Wednesday and host the Cumberland Open next Sunday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.