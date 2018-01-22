logo

Cumberland wrestling

CU’s Floyd reaches finals at Missouri Valley

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 3:28 PM

MARSHALL, Mo. — Jon Floyd lost in the finals at 285 and freshman Keyshawn Laws, senior Brandon Weber and junior DeAndre Jones each posted three victories for Cumberland wrestling over the weekend at the Missouri Valley College Invitational.

Floyd registered four wins en route to the finals at 285, starting with a 3-1 Decision over Campbellsville University’s Nate Jackson. The Springboro, Ohio, native pinned Reinhardt University’s 18th-ranked Hinton Bolinger and Marian University’s Ethan Bunce before collecting a 2-1 Decision versus Grand View’s Cooper Thomas. Floyd lost by Hastings University’s fourth-ranked Jeremiah Gerl by Fall in the finals.

Laws dropped his first bout at 125, a 12-2 Major Decision to Midland University’s Julian Gaytan, but the Queens, N.Y., native rebounded in the wrestleback with three victories. He posted an 18-2 Technical Fall over William Penn’s 14th-ranked John Altieri, received a Medical Forfeit versus Baker University’s Dylan Pelland and won a 9-5 Decision versus Briar Cliff’s Isiah Lysius before lost by Fall to Grand View’s Justin Portillo.

Weber lost his first bout at 141, a 7-5 Decision to Graceland University’s Caleb Ashe, but recorded three wins in the wrestleback. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native posted a 12-9 Decision versus Hastings’ Zac Charity, a 6-2 Decision against Baker’s Tyler Dickman and a Medical Forfeit over Briar Cliff’s 17th-ranked Nathan Ryan before dropping a 2-0 Decision to Montana State-Northern’s fourth-ranked Matt Weber.

Jones posted two victories in the main draw at 197, collecting a 4-2 Decision over Baker’s Kyler Atwood and a 14-4 Major Decision versus Briar Cliff’s Josh Tapia. The New Bern, N.C., dropped a 5-3 Decision to Menlo College’s 18th-ranked Jovan Villalobos and then lost by Fall to Lindsey Wilson’s Corey Hinkle.

Also at 125 freshman Dominic Robles won a 10-8 Decision over Northwestern College’s Sam Klarenbeek before losing by Tech Fall, 19-0, to Missouri Valley’s eighth-ranked Jacob Seto. The Lebanon, Tenn., native pinned Ottawa University’s Trevor Compton but lost by Tech Fall, 18-0, to Montana State-Northern’s Nick Kunz.

Senior Evan Cole alternated wins and losses at 149, registering a 3-1 Decision versus Graceland’s Shea Swafford before dropping a 10-0 Major Decision to Lindsey Wilson’s Cam Tessari. The Cartersville, Ga., native won a 9-6 Decision over Missouri Baptist’s Brye Bachowski and lost a 3-0 Decision to Indiana Tech’s 12th-ranked Thomas Garty.

Freshman Shota Sisco picked up two victories in the main draw at 157, including a 14-12 Decision against Concordia [NE] University’s Jared Woods and a 7-5 Decision over Baker’s Joseph Tallie before dropping a 12-5 Decision to Menlo’s Kevin James. In the wrestleback the Pickerington, Ohio, native lost a 6-5 Decision to Graceland’s Drew Sams.

Freshman Matthew Sells dropped his first outing at 165, a 6-4 Decision to Lyon College’s Connor Webber, but the Murfreesboro, Tenn., native posted a 6-0 Decision versus Midland’s Ronnie Nelson and a 5-2 Decision against Maryville University’s before losing by Tech Fall, 15-0, to Missouri Valley’s sixth-ranked Dalton Tipton.

Sophomore John Olivieri registered two wins at 184 with a 6-4 Decision versus Lyon’s Jacob Hill and a 10-6 Decision over Montana State-Northern’s 14th-ranked Steeler French before losing by Fall to Williams Baptist’s fifth-ranked Josh Chiles. The Murfreesboro native lost a 7-5 Decision to Reinhardt’s Antonio Stewart in the backdraw.

The Phoenix will wrestle at fourth-ranked University of the Cumberlands on Wednesday and host the Cumberland Open next Sunday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

