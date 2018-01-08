Wildcats take Bussey-Dickeson Memorial

The Wildcats finished ahead of runner-up Baylor, which beat Central at the start of the season.

Michael Kramer, Hunter Borders, Alex Pergande and Kolin Miller represented Central in the winner’s circle of their respective weight classes.

Cole Fort, Cullen Belcher and Sinjin Noga finished second while Grant Fetters and Parker Bennet tied for third.

Ross Keith was fourth while Matthew Jenkinson, Chris Payne and Michael Mercante were fifth or sixth.

Alex Pergande was seeded third, but defeated Division II’s top-ranked Alex Pace from Baylor in the semifinals and knocked off D-I’s No. 2 Daniel Bradford of Blackman 7-1 to take the title.

The Wildcats, wrestling seven freshmen and two sophomores in the varsity lineup most of the year, improved to 29-5 for the season.

They remained ranked No. 7 in the latest Jeff Price Tennessee High School Poll released Monday. Central has 52 points, four behind No. 6 Bradley Central and 11 in back of Baylor.

Two Bears win Ryan Tournament

NASHVILLE — Two Mt. Juliet wrestlers won their weight classes as the Golden Bears finished 10th overall in the 45-team Father Ryan Tournament over the weekend.

Steven Weist won the 152-pound tournament while Dylan Quinn took gold at 160 pounds. Ryan Hurst was fourth and Nathan Walling fifth.