Phoenix drop squeaker to Baker at NWCA National Duals

Keyshawn Laws and Josh Parrett started the match with decisions for CU, Laws 7-5 over Dylan Pelland at 125 and Parrett 10-3 against Brandon Dofat at 133. Brandon Weber picked up a forfeit at 141, but Baker’s 14th-ranked Colby Johnson won by fall at 5:52 against Evan Cole at 149.

Shota Sisco, ranked 14th for the Phoenix, claimed a 3-1 decision versus Joseph Tallie at 157, and Clark’s pin of Bryson Wesley at 5:29 gave Cumberland a 21-6 edge in the match.

Baker 11-ranked Lucas Lovvorn won a 12-2 Major Decision against Brett Clark at 174 and fourth-ranked Jacob Smith edged John Oliveiri with a 5-4 decision at 184. A forfeit for the Wildcats at 197 left everything to the Heavyweight bout, with David Dow posting a 5-3 decision over Jon Floyd for the final points.

Cumberland lost 32-9 to third-ranked Indiana Tech in its first match of the day. Austin Meyn, Sisco and Floyd each collected decisions for the Phoenix, but the Warriors picked up a major decision, two technical falls and one pin as well as a forfeit.

Meyn, ranked 17th at 141, recorded an 8-4 Decision against fifth-ranked Gaige Torres while Sisco registered an 8-6 decision against Jon Watkins and Floyd won an 8-2 decision over Dylan Cain.

Cumberland was set to face the University of Jamestown late Thursday night in the team’s final match of the event.