CU splits outings at Smokey Mountain Duals

Parrett recorded a 17-7 major decision against Reinhardt’s Jordan Pitt and pinned Central Baptist’s Michael Cunningham at 3:50 at 133 for Cumberland.

Sells registered an 8-0 major decision over Reinhardt’s 20th-ranked Tate Holmes and pinned Central Baptist’s Isaiah Gipson at 1:08 at 165 for the Phoenix.

Floyd won a pair of decisions – 7-4 versus Reinhardt’s seventh-ranked Holton Bolinger and 2-0 against Central Baptist’s Fransisco Joseph at 285.

Senior Austin Meyn dropped a 7-4 Decision to Reinhardt’s 16th-ranked Kalvin Harris at 141 and senior Brandon Weber lost by the same score at 149 to the Eagles’ Dawson Hunt.

Freshman Keyshawn Laws collected a 16-1 Tech Fall at 125 versus Central Baptist’s Jeffery Williams and Weber also posted a Tech Fall against the Mustangs’ JoeQuan Richardson.

Cumberland will return to the mat Jan. 5-6 at the NWCA National Duals in Fort Wayne, Ind.