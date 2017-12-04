Parrett, Sisco place third for CU at Little State Championships

Parrett won his first two bouts at 133, pinning Wabash College’s Chris Diaz and collecting a 10-3 Decision against Joliet Community College’s Vinnie Piunti before dropping a 7-3 Decision to Indiana Tech’s third-ranked Erique Early. The Kettering, Ohio, native recorded a 6-3 Decision over teammate Mora-Colon in the third-place match.

Sisco followed the same road at 157, registering an 11-4 Decision over Indiana Tech’s Nate Weimer and pinning Wabash’s Micah Keller at 6:51 before losing by Fall at 1:33 to Heath Lange from the University of Indianapolis. The Pickerington, Ohio, native posted a 9-8 Decision in the third-place match versus Indiana Tech’s eighth-ranked Chase Hack.

Mora-Colon also won his first two outings at 133, a 4-1 Decision against Indiana Tech’s Cam Fender and a 9-4 Decision over Joliet’s Marco Paramo, Jr. The Alcoa, Tenn., native dropped a 4-0 Decision to Manchester University’s Ben Cauffman before losing to Parrett in the third-place match.

Jones posted a 5-4 Decision over Joliet’s Rodsean Graham and an 18-7 Major Decision against Marian University’s Zach Worm at 197 before dropping a 6-4 Decision to Brain Wagner from UIndy. The New Bern, N.C., native also lost a 2-1 Decision in the third-place match to Indiana Tech’s Oscar Martinez.

Senior Brandon Weber lost a 5-2 Decision to Marian’s Levi Moss in his first bout at 141 but came back with three victories. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native posted a 13-2 Major Decision versus Manchester’s Blake Denton, a 6-1 Decision against Wabash’s Riley Lomenick and a 3-1 Decision over Indiana Tech’s Da’Vion Williams before losing by Fall at 2:28 to UIndy’s Angelo Robles in the fifth-place match.

Freshman Matthew Sells dropped a 7-4 Decision to Marian’s 18th-ranked Brett Johnson at 165 but pinned Marian’s Matt Burns at 27 seconds and posted a 4-0 Decision against Wabash’s Anthony Cicciarelli. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native then lost a 4-1 Decision to Marian’s 15th-ranked Trezdon O’Neal and dropped a 6-4 Decision to Indiana Tech’s Jake Weimer in the seventh-place match.

Sophomore John Olivieri finished fifth at 174 despite losing his first match, a 12-8 Decision to Cayden Whitaker from UIndy. The Murfreesboro native pinned Ancilla College’s Luke Sinkovics at 31 seconds and posted a 5-1 Decision against Marian’s Cameron Simmons. In the fifth-place bout he collected a 5-2 Decision over Indiana Tech’s Kolby Ferris.

Cumberland will take on Reinhardt University and Central Baptist College at the Smokey Mountain Duals in Pigeon Forge on Dec. 16.