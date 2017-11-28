Floyd, Favors, Sisco lead CU at Lindenwood

Floyd pinned Maryville University’s Logan Radik at 1:06 to start the day but dropped an 8-4 Decision to Lincoln College’s Jordan Brandon. In the wrestleback the Springboro, Ohio, native pinned Central Missouri’s Ryan Morris at 1:50 and Marian University’s Ethan Bunce at 1:24 before picking up a 2-1 Decision over Oklahoma State’s Cornelius Putnam. He pinned Radik again in the backdraw championship match at 3:31.

Favors registered two wins to start the day, pinning Labette Community College’s Devonte Smith at 4:24 and recording a 19-0 Tech Fall against Drury University’s Seth Otis. The Stone Mountain, Ga., native lost a 2-1 Decision to Northern Illinois’ Brayden Bailey but pinned Lincoln College’s Padilin Martinez at 2:10 before dropping a 10-4 Decision to Southern Illinois’ Bryce Sheffer in the third-place match.

Sisco lost his first bout, a 10-3 Decision to Northeast Oklahoma’s Trevor VanVliet, but rebounded with four wins in the wrestleback. The Pickerington, Ohio, native won a 4-2 Decision over Lindenwood University’s Marshall Green and posted a 5-1 Decision versus Missouri Valley College’s Austin Morgan. He collected a 3-1 Decision against teammate Jacob Clark and registered an 8-4 Decision versus Oklahoma State’s Tyler Dieringer before dropping a 5-2 Decision to Limestone College’s Avery Dinardi.

Elsewhere in the Black Division (freshmen and sophomores), sophomore Josh Elpers pinned Drury’s Chris Hansen at 2:59 at 133 but lost by Fall at 4:03 to Ohio University’s Kyran Hagan. The Evansville, Ind., won by Tech Fall, 18-2, over Lindenwood’s Nicolas Anello but lost by Fall to Liberty University’s Blake Justis at 1:15.

Clark posted a 5-3 Decision over McKendree University’s Chris Gillesse at 157 before dropping a 3-2 Decision to Purdue’s Elijah Davis. The Avon, Ind., freshman pinned Labette’s Zachary Pitts at 1:12 before losing to Sisco, 3-1.

Freshman Zach Dinivey collected a 12-1 Major Decision against Lindenwood-Belleville’s Ryan Ragsdale but lost a 5-3 Decision to Joliet Junior College’s Adrian Cervantes. The Ashland City, Tenn., native pinned Hannibal-LaGrange’s Corban Watson at 3:31 before dropping a 6-3 Decision to Ellsworth Community College’s Bryce Pilcher.

In the Gold Divison, senior Austin Meyn lost his first bout at 141, an 8-6 Decision, to Iowa State’s Kanen Storr but posted a 3-2 Decision over teammate Brandon Weber and a 4-1 Decision versus Missouri’s Sam Ritchie. The New Orleans, La., native the lost an 11-0 Major Decision to West Virginia’s Joe Wheeling.

Cumberland will wrestlle again Saturday at the Indiana Little State Championships at Manchester University in Indiana.