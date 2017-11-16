Nguyen, Jones ranked in latest NAIA poll

Nguyen dropped to eighth at 125 despite not competing in the team’s first event this fall two weeks ago at the Patriot Open. The Spring Hill, Fla., native posted a 16-11 mark last season, including 3-2 in the NAIA East Region Qualifier and 2-2 at the NAIA Championships.

Jones finished second at 197 at the Patriot Open, collecting three victories en route to the finals, starting with a 14-4 major decision over Lindsey Wilson’s Isiah Demello. The New Bern, N.C., native pinned Lindenwood-Belleville’s Saul Rodriguez in 39 seconds and collected a 4-2 decision over Southeastern University’s Josiah Gittman. Jones remained 17th in his weight class in this week’s poll.

Cumberland will compete in the Lindenwood Open this Saturday in St. Charles, Mo.