Caston hired as full-time assistant for wrestling

The Sandusky, Ohio native was voted Mid-South Conference Wrestler of the Year as a junior for the Tigers and claimed the 2015 national title at 133 pounds, defeating No. 1-ranked Michael Ruiz from the University of Great Falls with a 10-6 decision. He was the national runner-up as a senior at 133 pounds.

Caston spent this past season as a student assistant while completing his degree, working with the coaching staff on scouting reports and match strategies, as well as helping with instruction during practice. Five Tigers earned All-America honors in 2016-17, including Chuck Sharon and Adrian Campasano, who were both national runners-up last year.

Caston received his bachelor’s degree in university studies from Campbellsville in May.